A few minutes later, VCU seniors De’Riante Jenkins and Issac Vann walked down the hall to meet with members of the media. As they passed the George Mason locker room, they could hear cheers and chants coming from inside. They could be heard quite clearly at the far end of the hall.

That’s what happens when a team that ends the evening 3-8 in conference play and 14-10 overall walks onto the raucous home court of a longtime rival and pulls an upset that no one saw coming.

AD

AD

It’s also a reflection of this college basketball winter in general and the Atlantic 10 specifically. “The league’s so much better this year,” George Mason Coach Dave Paulsen said. “It’s not just the teams at the top, it’s the teams at the bottom. There’s no game you can look at, no matter who you are and say, ‘That’s a win.’ ”

The Patriots’ victory was certainly proof of that. They started the season 11-1 and went into league play believing they had a legitimate shot to finish in the top four in the 14-team conference. Then leading scorer Justin Kier suffered a fracture in his right foot in practice Jan. 14 and had to have surgery. Mason lost six of its next seven games before Wednesday. Fellow senior Ian Boyd has been out all season after wrist surgery.

“It isn’t just that everyone has to move up two spots, it’s that you lose that senior experience and leadership,” Paulsen said. “I’ve been a head coach 26 years. Kier’s the best leader I’ve ever had. The best.”

AD

AD

Rhoades has a different problem. He has a senior-dominated roster that includes Jenkins, Vann, point guard Marcus Evans and Mike’L Simms. Coming off a 25-8 season that included an Atlantic 10 regular season title and the school’s eighth NCAA trip in nine years, VCU (17-7, 7-4) had high expectations.

But the seniors, clearly feeling the pressure to go out on the highest note possible, have been inconsistent. Rhoades has a strong freshman group and the team’s best player has been 6-foot-7 junior Marcus Santos-Silva, who has become a force inside. On Wednesday, Evans limped off after playing 18 minutes, having shot 0-of-7 from the field. Freshman Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland has been getting more playing time at the point as Evans has struggled.

“The best thing about this group is it competes and gets after it every day,” Rhoades said before Wednesday’s game. “But there have been times we’ve had trouble getting out of our own way. We haven’t really hit on all cylinders yet. I say yet because I believe we still can do it.”

AD

AD

They didn’t do it against the Patriots. Until a desperate late rally that came after they fell 17 points behind, the Rams had made only 2 of 12 shots from beyond the three-point line and — as Rhoades noted on the whiteboard — been crushed on the boards. Only their signature Havoc defense, which Rhoades brought back when he arrived three seasons ago, kept them close. It was 42-41 with more than 10 minutes left when Hyland launched an ill-advised 25-footer that would have given his team the lead. It missed and the Patriots promptly went on a 16-0 run. VCU then rallied, but it was too little, too late.

“They just outplayed us, wanted it more than we did,” Jenkins said. “We know, in this league, we’re everybody’s Super Bowl. We just have to play better.”

With sixth-ranked Dayton unbeaten in conference play and four teams — Dayton, Rhode Island, Richmond and VCU — at least in contention for NCAA berths, it’s hard for the Rams to claim to be anyone’s Super Bowl right now. That’s a stark contrast to last season when only VCU and Saint Louis made the field and the Billikens had to win the conference tournament to get in. That season was an outlier — the first time since 2007 that the A-10 didn’t get at least three bids. As recently as 2014, the league got six bids.

AD

AD

Even if they aren’t Tom Brady and the Patriots, the Rams have become one of the league’s cornerstone teams since jumping from the Colonial Athletic Association eight seasons ago. In their first five seasons, they never failed to reach the conference tournament final, winning it in 2015. They have shared a regular season title (2016) and won the regular season last season, going 16-2.

Mason joined the league a year after VCU, in pursuit of the same things that caused VCU to make the move: more TV revenue and exposure and the chance to recruit to a higher-rated league. The switch hasn’t worked out nearly as well for the Patriots, whose 11-7 conference record last season was their first over .500. They have never been past the quarterfinals of the league tournament.

“I said to the guys, ‘Are you exhausted?’ ” Paulsen said, still soaking wet himself 20 minutes after game’s end Wednesday. “They all said yes. Then I said, ‘Are you drained?’ They all said yes again. I told them, ‘This is how it has to be every night if we’re going to be successful.’ ”

AD

AD

Paulsen knew the rebounding effort, led by sophomore AJ Wilson’s 11, was the key to his team breaking a four-game losing streak. Rhoades knew his team’s lack of rebounding effort was the reason his team had suffered a loss that could be damaging come Selection Sunday, which is now four weeks away.

The sellout crowd of 7,637 — the 149th consecutive sellout at Siegel Center — walked into the rainy night clearly stunned. Nights like these have been happening around the country all season. There are plenty more left to come.

For more John Feinstein, visit washingtonpost.com/feinstein.