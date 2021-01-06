Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the order for a curfew in the nation’s capital from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.
There were no major professional sports events scheduled to take place in Washington on Wednesday. The game between George Washington and Massachusetts was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at GW’s arena.
The violent breach of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters forced lawmakers to be rushed to safety when they were meeting to formally count the electors that will make Joe Biden president on Jan. 20.
