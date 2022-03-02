Bamisile sank two free throws with 10 second left to force the first OT tied at 59. Davis Larson sank a 3-pointer for the Dukes with 5 seconds left to send it to a second OT tied at 71. Brendan Adams hit two free throws with 15 seconds for the Colonials to force a third OT tied at 81.
Amir Spears scored a season-high 25 points and had six assists for the Dukes (6-22, 1-15). Tyson Acuff added 15 points. Davis Larson had nine rebounds.
The Colonials improve to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. George Washington defeated Duquesne 73-52 on Feb. 16.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com