George Washington Colonials face the Seattle U Redhawks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Seattle U Redhawks (8-4) vs. George Washington Colonials (6-6) Honolulu; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -2.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle U Redhawks and the George Washington Colonials square off in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Colonials have a 6-6 record in non-conference play. George Washington is ninth in the A-10 with 13.2 assists per game led by James Bishop averaging 5.0.

The Redhawks have an 8-4 record in non-conference games. Seattle U ranks seventh in the WAC shooting 33.2% from deep. Brandton Chatfield leads the Redhawks shooting 58.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is averaging 21.2 points and five assists for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for George Washington.

Alex Schumacher is averaging 10.8 points for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article