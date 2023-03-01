Bishop scores 26 in George Washington's 75-70 win

Bishop also contributed three steals for the Colonials (16-14, 10-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brendan Adams scored 15 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Ricky Lindo Jr. was 4 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.