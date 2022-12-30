George Washington faces Loyola Chicago on 4-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George Washington Colonials (6-7) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-6) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: George Washington will attempt to stop its four-game road skid when the Colonials visit Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have gone 4-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago is eighth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Colonials are 0-2 on the road. George Washington has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ramblers and Colonials face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

James Bishop is averaging 20.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

