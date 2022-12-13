George Washington hosts Coppin State following Sessoms' 22-point outing

Coppin State Eagles (4-8) at George Washington Colonials (5-4)
The Eagles are 2-8 on the road. Coppin State ranks third in the MEAC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is shooting 46.0% and averaging 21.3 points for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 16.8 points for George Washington.
Sessoms is averaging 23.8 points, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Coppin State.
