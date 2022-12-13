George Washington hosts Coppin State following Sessoms' 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coppin State Eagles (4-8) at George Washington Colonials (5-4) Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -8; over/under is 157 BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the George Washington Colonials after Sam Sessoms scored 22 points in Coppin State’s 84-75 loss to the East Carolina Pirates. The Colonials have gone 5-2 in home games. George Washington ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 33.8% from deep, led by E.J. Clark shooting 47.6% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 2-8 on the road. Coppin State ranks third in the MEAC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is shooting 46.0% and averaging 21.3 points for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 16.8 points for George Washington.

Sessoms is averaging 23.8 points, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

