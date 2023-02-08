George Washington hosts Grace and Richmond

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Richmond Spiders (12-12, 5-6 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (11-12, 5-5 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -1; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays the George Washington Colonials after Matt Grace scored 21 points in Richmond’s 68-58 victory against the Fordham Rams. The Colonials have gone 9-4 at home. George Washington is ninth in the A-10 in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Ricky Lindo Jr. leads the Colonials with 7.3 boards.

The Spiders are 5-6 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is fourth in the A-10 allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is scoring 20.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 17.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Tyler Burton is averaging 19 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Spiders. Neal Quinn is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Spiders: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

