The Minutemen are 7-11 in conference matchups. UMass has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The teams square off for the second time this season. George Washington won the last meeting 77-68 on Feb. 10. James Bishop scored 24 to help lead George Washington to the victory, and Trent Buttrick scored 17 points for UMass.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bamisile averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Bishop is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.
Noah Fernandes is averaging 14 points and 5.2 assists for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for UMass.
LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 84.8 points, 41.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.
Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.