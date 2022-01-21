The Colonials are 1-3 in A-10 play. George Washington is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.
The Rams and Colonials meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 blocks for the Rams. Jeremy Sheppard is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.
James Bishop is averaging 15.6 points for the Colonials. Bamisile is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.
Colonials: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.