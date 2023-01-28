George Washington visits Fordham after Adams' 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George Washington Colonials (11-9, 5-2 A-10) at Fordham Rams (16-4, 4-3 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -3.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays the Fordham Rams after Brendan Adams scored 32 points in George Washington’s 92-91 overtime victory against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Rams have gone 12-2 in home games. Fordham is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonials have gone 5-2 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Rams and Colonials match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is averaging 16.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

James Bishop is shooting 43.9% and averaging 22.0 points for the Colonials. Adams is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

