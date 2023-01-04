George Washington visits Richmond following Bishop's 40-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George Washington Colonials (7-7, 1-0 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (7-7, 0-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -8.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on the Richmond Spiders after James Bishop scored 40 points in George Washington’s 97-87 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Spiders are 6-1 in home games. Richmond ranks ninth in the A-10 with 13.2 assists per game led by Jason Nelson averaging 3.0.

The Colonials are 1-0 in A-10 play. George Washington ranks second in the A-10 scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Bishop averaging 7.3.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Burton is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Advertisement

Bishop is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 21.9 points and five assists. Brendan Adams is averaging 17 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article