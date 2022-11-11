George Washington wins 85-75 against Howard

Lindo had nine rebounds and four blocks for the Colonials (2-0). Maximus Edwards added 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Hunter Dean was 5 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds.