Georgetown and Villanova face off in conference showdown

Villanova Wildcats (7-7, 1-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-10, 0-4 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Daniels and the Villanova Wildcats take on Amir "Primo" Spears and the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday. The Hoyas have gone 4-5 in home games. Georgetown has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats have gone 1-2 against Big East opponents. Villanova is eighth in the Big East with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Cam Whitmore averaging 4.7.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spears is averaging 16 points and 4.9 assists for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Daniels is averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 16.0 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

