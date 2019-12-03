The statement offered some clarification after the school announced Monday night that both players were no longer on the team but did not specify why.

A subsequent public records search by The Washington Post showed a temporary restraining order had been granted in D.C. Superior Court against LeBlanc, a sophomore forward, and junior forward Galen Alexander after two complaints alleging burglary, sexual harassment and assault were filed last month.

“Many of you have been following recent news regarding our Men’s Basketball Team,” Reed said in a statement posted to the men’s basketball team’s website. “Yesterday, we announced that two students, James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc, will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season as they have expressed an interest in transferring from the University. Separately, allegations were reported publicly against three members of the team. The allegations do not involve James Akinjo.”

The statement goes on to outline Georgetown’s process for investigating and adjudicating alleged conduct violations. A university spokesperson, citing privacy laws, declined to comment on whether the three basketball players mentioned in the complaints — LeBlanc, Alexander and freshman forward Myron Gardner — are under investigation by the university. Alexander and Gardner were listed as members of the team on its official website Tuesday; the Hoyas are scheduled to play at Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing declined to comment Tuesday. LeBlanc, reached by telephone Monday night, declined to comment. Attempts to reach Alexander on Monday and Tuesday were unsuccessful. Reached by phone Monday night, Gardner said, “I don’t know who you’re getting that from, but I’ve never done those things in my life.”

In addition to the pair of complaints that surfaced Monday night, the temporary restraining order cited two D.C. police reports, which did not name any suspects but provided more details on the allegations.

According to one police report filed Nov. 4, a man showed the complainant “his erect clothed penis” on Sept. 9. The address of the incident, which occurred near Georgetown University, corresponds with the address given on the temporary restraining order.

The second report also was filed Nov. 4 and took place at the same address, listing two offenses: burglary and threats to do bodily harm. It names three victims, including the two who filed for restraining orders.

According to the report, three men stole a Nikon camera and lens, two PlayStation controllers and a pair of shoes. The report states that the men entered the home and took the items. The victim then confronted the suspect on a FaceTime call, and the suspect, according to the report, “made verbal threats . . . and stated, ‘If you tell anyone we’ll send people after you.’ ”

A D.C. police spokeswoman said no arrests had been made in either of the cases and that they remain under investigation. The spokeswoman confirmed that Akinjo, a sophomore, did not come up in any police reports that have been filed.

Rick Maese and Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

