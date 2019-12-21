The Hoyas are seeing more of the old confident, bruising McClung of late, the one that made such an impact on Coach Patrick Ewing’s roster last season. On Saturday at Capital One Arena, the guard from Gate City, Va., joined forces with senior center Omer Yurtseven to lead the Hoyas past Samford, 99-71, the team’s fifth consecutive victory as Big East play looms. Georgetown (9-3) has one last home game, against American, before opening its conference slate at Providence on New Year’s Eve.

Yurtseven, the 7-foot transfer from N.C. State, led the team with a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the year. McClung had 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting and a career-high seven rebounds that earned applause from Ewing in the team’s postgame news conference.

“We’re not as big of a team as we were before; everyone has to do their part,” Ewing said once he stopped clapping. “It’s not just the bigs. Bigs and smalls, everyone has to rebound.”

Georgetown isn’t the same since losing point guard James Akinjo and forwards Josh LeBlanc, Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander to transfer amid myriad off-court issues this month. They’re better — playing with more spacing, moving the ball more and turning it over less, and McClung’s game is flourishing.

The sophomore was averaging 11.9 points per game before Dec. 2, when LeBlanc and Akinjo left in the first wave of transfers. In the five games since, he’s averaging 22.2 points. He’s taking more shots and making them at a higher rate. On a teleconference the day before the Samford win, Ewing said McClung’s game benefited from the transfers more than anyone on the team.

But it’s not just Georgetown that’s changed, McClung has worked to evolve his game as well. The sophomore traded in the flashy dunks of a younger man — the dunks that made him an Internet sensation in high school but have hardly been displayed this season — for a more fluid shot that’s been more dependable from mid and long range. He shot 27.7 percent from beyond the three-point line last year. Entering Saturday’s game, he was shooting 40.4 percent.

“I changed my whole form,” McClung said. “As soon as finals got over I went to change it, worked on it four times a day, get that rhythm because it’s definitely just a rhythm thing. When you work on something it makes you more confident. As with anything, ballhandling, passing, everything, you work on it, you get better at it.”

McClung had five assists Saturday, two shy of point guard Terrell Allen’s team-high seven. Junior wing Jamorko Pickett (14 points, six rebounds) and junior guard Jahvon Blair (11 points, six rebounds) were the other scorers in double figures.

Brandon Austin led Samford (6-8) with 26 points and Josh Sharkey had 24.

Georgetown looked relatively smooth on offense against the Bulldogs, who are coached by former NBA player and Kentucky standout Scott Padgett, even in the face of Samford’s effective pressing early on.

The Hoyas trailed 9-8 early because of poor shooting before using a 12-0 run to create some initial distance. They then pulled away after the Bulldogs used a 13-4 run to close a 22-point gap to 44-31 at halftime.

In the second half, Yurtseven and McClung led the way just as they had in the first. The Bulldogs don’t have anyone to content with Yurtseven’s size; the senior transfer had a double-double before intermission.

“It just fell. I’m getting back into a rhythm as the Big East comes closer,” Yurtseven said.

Like Ewing, the senior big man leaped, unprompted, to compliment McClung on his rebounding. Ewing said any potential depth issues brought on by a roster with just nine scholarship players aren’t on his mind, even as Big East play nears, because McClung and Yurtseven are leading his seven-man rotation so adeptly.

“Omer and Mac, they’re our best players, they’re going to get their shots,” Ewing said. “They have to make sure everyone else is happy. They have to continue to share the ball, continue to dominate, and that’s how we’re going to win.”

