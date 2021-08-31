Georgetown said fans who bought tickets will be refunded automatically.
Reed thanked Marist officials for their understanding. Marist athletic director Tim Murray said the school respects Georgetown’s decision to cancel.
“We empathize with our athletes and coaches who we know wanted to compete badly,” Murray said. “We wish the Georgetown athletes and coaches the very best as we all continue to navigate the challenges created by COVID-19. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Georgetown in future years.”
This would have been the 23rd meeting between Georgetown and Marist dating to 1994. Marist next plays Sept. 18 at Columbia.
Georgetown and Marist compete in the Patriot League in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision.
___
