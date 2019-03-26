KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dominique Reid scored 12 of his 14 points in a deciding first half, Chris Coffey had 10 points and 16 rebounds and Georgetown College (Ky.) eased past Carroll College (Mont.) 68-48 on Tuesday night for its third NAIA Division I national championship.

Georgetown (33-4) also won the title in 1998 and 2013 before falling in 2016 on a last-second shot in overtime by Mid-America Christian University. GC has appeared in seven championship games, including three under coach Chris Briggs.

Coffey, who scored a career-high 32 points with 12 rebounds on Monday, secured his fourth double-double of the tournament. He made 12 field goals in the semifinals, but was 4 of 11 against Carroll. Eljay Cowherd entered with a tournament-high 40 assists and finished the game with 15 points and five assists.

Georgetown opened the game by scoring 14 of the first 18 points, pushed it to 24-6 with eight minutes left and it was 35-15 at halftime. Carroll was just 6 of 32 from the floor, including 1 of 14 from 3-point range. GC dominated the paint, outscoring Carroll 26-6 in the opening 20 minutes.

Carroll (29-8) topped Lewis-Clark State College 66-55 in the semifinals for its first national championship appearance.

Match Burnham, averaging a tournament-best 25 points per game, scored 17 for Carroll. He tied a tournament record in the semifinals by making 20 free throws. Shamrock Campbell, the Frontier Conference co-freshman of the year, was held scoreless.



Georgetown (Ky.) forward Chris Coffey (13) dunks the ball as Carroll forward Match Burnham (12) defends in the NAIA championship men’s college basketball game, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (Colin E. Braley/Associated Press)

