The Hoyas (5-10, 3-7 Big East) had been feeling good about their play since returning from a three-week pause because of coronavirus issues in the program. They broke a five-game skid, the second longest of Coach Patrick Ewing’s tenure, with a one-point win over Providence on Jan. 30 and then went on the road and upset Creighton, which was ranked No. 15 at the time. The Hoyas then gave No. 3 Villanova all it could handle Sunday before taking a 10-point loss that felt like progress for the program.

Tuesday’s defeat was a big step backward.

The Hoyas’ Jamorko Pickett scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but fellow senior Jahvon Blair, the No. 4 scorer in the Big East at 17.6 points per game, managed just eight on 3-of-12 shooting. Blair didn’t play with his usual aggressiveness on offense, and nobody picked up the slack. Chudier Bile had made the biggest improvement of any Hoyas player since the coronavirus pause, but he struggled Tuesday, finishing with six points on 2-for-7 shooting.

Christian Bishop led Creighton (15-5, 11-4) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Mitch Ballock added 14 points, and Damien Jefferson finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Hoyas played a horrid opening 20 minutes, and their 33-21 halftime deficit could have been much worse.

Georgetown couldn’t do much right; it had 13 turnovers in the first half and regularly lost the ball down low. Easy passes bounced off hands, and poor decisions led to the ball being thrown out of bounds. Creighton had 11 steals in the first half and finished with a season-high 19. Georgetown entered averaging 14.9 turnovers, the second most in the Big East, but finished Tuesday’s game with 24.

The Hoyas also fell in love with the three-pointer for some reason; they attempted 20 in the first half, making just five. They shot 26.7 percent from the field overall in the first half; they finished the night at just 27.6 percent.

Georgetown didn’t fare much better on the defensive end in the first half, even though the Bluejays scored just 33 points. They had scored 20 in a little over seven minutes, putting them on pace to reach triple digits for the game. A smaller Creighton lineup had six layups or dunks among its first nine baskets, and the Bluejays ultimately outscored the Hoyas 38-12 in the paint.

Creighton opened the second half with more of the same, posting a 10-3 run to take a 43-24 lead before stretching its advantage to as many as 24 points on the Hoyas’ home court.