WINLESS WHEN: The Hoyas are 0-7 when they score 69 points or fewer and 7-4 when they exceed 69 points. The Blue Demons are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 62 points and 4-3 on the season, otherwise.
COLD SPELL: DePaul has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 57.5 points while giving up 68.5.
DID YOU KNOW: DePaul is ranked second among Big East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.9 percent. The Blue Demons have averaged 12.4 offensive boards per game.
___
___
