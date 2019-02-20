WASHINGTON — Jessie Govan had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 21 points and Georgetown beat No. 17 Villanova 85-73 on Wednesday night, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

Georgetown (16-10, 6-7 Big East) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2017, and second-year coach Patrick Ewing earned his first win against a Top-25 foe in eight tries.

James Akinjo had 10 points and nine assists as the Hoyas ended a two-game slide and beat Villanova at home for the first time since 2015.

Villanova (20-7, 11-3) lost consecutive conference games for the first time since realignment in 2013 - a span of 104 games.

Phil Booth had 26 points, and Eric Paschall added 16 as Villanova lost for the third time in four conference games after starting 10-0 in Big East play. Colin Gillespie scored 13 points after having a career-high 30 in the teams’ first meeting.

NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 71, RUTGERS 60



Georgetown guard Mac McClung (2) shoots against Villanova guard Phil Booth (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Washington. Georgetown won 85-73. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston scored 28 points and Xavier Tillman had a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Michigan State.

The Spartans (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) moved a half-game ahead of No. 7 Michigan and No. 15 Purdue in the Big Ten standings.

Geo Baker scored 17 points and Ron Harper had 11 points for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (12-14, 5-11) have lost five of their past six games.

Michigan State missed Nick Ward and Joshua Langford on offense against defensive-minded Rutgers. Ward had hand surgery Sunday and Langford had season-ending foot surgery earlier this month, taking more than 30 points of scoring out of Tom Izzo’s lineup.

FLORIDA 82, NO. 13 LSU 77, OT

BATON ROUGE, La. — Kevaughn Allen highlighted a 21-point performance with a pair of 3-pointers late in overtime, and Florida beat a ranked team for the first time this season.

Jalen Hudson and Noah Locke each scored 15 for Florida (15-11, 7-6 SEC), which has won three straight on the heels of competitive losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and Auburn.

Naz Reid had 16 points and 15 rebounds for LSU (21-5, 11-2), which lost for only the second time in 16 games and saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Skylar Mays scored 18 points for the Tigers.

Tremont Waters, Kavell Bigby-Williams and Marlon Taylor each scored 10 points for LSU.

SYRACUSE 69, NO. 18 LOUISVILLE 49

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Elijah Hughes scored 18 points and Oshae Brissett had 16 to lead four players in double figures as Syracuse topped Louisville.

Syracuse (18-8, 9-4 ACC) found their mark from behind the arc against Louisville, hitting 11 3-pointers and holding the Cardinals in check throughout. Buddy Boeheim had 14 points and Tyus Battle 11 for Syracuse.

The Cardinals (18-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) were coming off two tough games. They blew a 23-point second-half lead and lost to top-ranked Duke just over a week ago, and on Saturday barely eked out a 56-55 win over Clemson.

Louisville entered the game shooting 36.3 percent from 3-point range and finished 14 of 54 (25.9 percent), a season low, and 6 of 28 from 3.

Jordan Nwora had 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting to lead Louisville, Dwayne Sutton was 1 of 10 for five points.

