Georgetown faces Seton Hall, seeks to break 5-game skid

Georgetown Hoyas (6-20, 1-14 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-11, 8-7 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -11.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown is looking to stop its five-game slide with a win against Seton Hall. The Pirates have gone 9-4 at home. Seton Hall scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Hoyas are 1-14 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is ninth in the Big East scoring 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Qudus Wahab averaging 6.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is scoring 12.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Pirates. Kadary Richmond is averaging 11.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 11.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

