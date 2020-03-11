They screamed and stomped louder than they had all night as Figueroa’s deep ball extended a run that ended at 23-0, more than enough to help the ninth-seeded Red Storm climb out of a double-digit deficit at the start of the second half. Georgetown didn’t score in the final 6:31 and ended its season with a 75-62 loss.

It was the second time in three years that the Hoyas (15-17) lost to their old rivals in the Big East conference tournament after sweeping them during the regular season. And as the wheels came off in the face of the Red Storm’s pressure defense midway through the second half, a loss seemed inevitable for undermanned Georgetown.

AD

AD

“In the second half, we did a much better job of making them feel our pressure defense,” St. John’s Coach Mike Anderson said. “Fatigue was a factor in this game. They wore down.”

The latter part of Georgetown’s season was a heavy, protracted march to the finish. Wednesday’s game was their seventh straight loss and featured just a few highlights, both of which came from a pair of transfer players. Point guard Terrell Allen led the team with 23 points and center Omer Yurtseven, returning from an ankle injury to play in his first game since Feb. 22, scored all of his eight points in the second half to buoy the Hoyas — until St. John’s (17-15) raised its energy on defense.

Jagan Mosely, Georgetown’s lone four-year scholarship player, closed out his college career with four points, three assists and six turnovers. Coach Patrick Ewing paid tribute to Mosely and Allen, the two players beside him on the postgame dais, after the game.

AD

AD

“They gave it their blood, sweat and tears,” Ewing said.

Ewing asked a lot of his veteran players this season. His third year coaching his alma mater was riddled with scandal and injury from nearly the beginning.

In December, the Hoyas lost four players including starting sophomore point guard James Akinjo to transfer. In February, both leading-scorer Yurtseven and second-leading scorer Mac McClung were injured, hindering Georgetown even further as seven healthy scholarships remained. Practices became something akin to high-energy walk-throughs as veteran players’ minutes increased and little-tested freshmen centers Qudus Wahab and Timothy Ighoefe became regular parts of Ewing’s rotation.

AD

With a decimated roster, the Hoyas didn’t have the legs to pull out a handful of close losses as the season wore on and failed to make its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015. But the players who remained lent Georgetown something else: They gave fans a glimpse of a fighting spirit that wasn’t quite visible in Ewing’s previous seasons.

AD

“They embraced the fact that we lost guys; guys got hurt,” Ewing said. “I thought that they still believed in themselves. They kept working. Both [Allen and Mosely] guys stepped up and played extremely well for us. Jamorko Pickett had a spell. And Jahvon Blair had a spell. But I thought the whole team, especially these two guys — when you are building a team, you want to build your team like with guys like these.”

Mosely, in particular, grew into a symbol of toughness in his final season at Georgetown.

AD

“Still stinging right now,” the senior said of the loss. “I’m appreciative of Coach Pat, Terrell, all my teammates and the Hoya fan base. They embraced me with open arms when I came in when I was 18. And I can’t really find the words right now.”

Next year, Blair and Pickett may be the Hoyas’ long veterans on court; Ewing said he wasn’t sure if Yurtseven, who is a senior but has a year of college eligibility remaining, would be back with the Hoyas. The Big East tournament closed its locker rooms to media as a precaution due to coronavirus; Yurtseven was not made available.