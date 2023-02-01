Creighton Bluejays (13-8, 7-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-16, 1-10 Big East)Washington; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -13; over/under is 147.5BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on the Creighton Bluejays after Amir "Primo" Spears scored 25 points in Georgetown's 75-73 loss to the St. John's (NY) Red Storm.The Hoyas have gone 5-7 in home games. Georgetown is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.The Bluejays have gone 7-3 against Big East opponents. Creighton is fifth in the Big East scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 11.9.The Hoyas and Bluejays meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.TOP PERFORMERS: Spears is averaging 17.1 points and 5.4 assists for the Hoyas. Bryson Mozone is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.Kalkbrenner is shooting 74.7% and averaging 15.1 points for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 69.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.