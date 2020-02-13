VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott and Bryce Nze have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Butler’s scoring this season and 61 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Georgetown, Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Hoyas points over their last five.BRILLIANT BALDWIN: Baldwin has connected on 31.8 percent of the 110 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84.5 percent of his free throws this season.