WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 14-2 when scoring at least 71.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hoyas have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Butler has an assist on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Georgetown has assists on 49 of 75 field goals (65.3 percent) during its past three games.
GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy Butler defense has held opponents to 61.2 points per game, the 14th-lowest mark in Division I. Georgetown has allowed an average of 73.2 points through 24 games (ranking the Hoyas 244th).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.