Jahvon Blair led Georgetown (3-4, 1-2 Big East) with 25 points, but he shot just 3 for 9 from three-point range. Donald Carey added 19 points and knocked down five threes. Center Qudus Wahab nearly had a triple-double last week in the teams’ first meeting, but the Red Storm (6-5, 1-4) kept him in check Sunday and kept him to 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks before he fouled out.

The Hoyas ended up shooting 43.5 percent from the field, but only a flurry of points late in the second half once the game was out of reach made their final numbers more respectable.

Greg Williams Jr. scored a career-high 26 points for St. John’s, and Julian Champagnie added 20. Vince Cole chipped in 17 as five different players scored in double figures.

The Hoyas trailed 49-41 at halftime and were probably thankful to be that close. St. John’s built an early 39-23 lead before Georgetown started to rally.

The Red Storm poured in 10 three-pointers in the first half to put Georgetown in a hole. Carey was a savior late in the half, knocking down three threes in the final 2:14 to help trim the deficit. Part of the problem was a 0-for-7 effort in the first half from Jamarko Pickett. Georgetown struggles when their second-best scorer behind Blair can’t get going, and he finished with six points on 2-for-12 shooting.

The Hoyas came out of halftime with a renewed sense of urgency, and they used an 8-0 run early in the second half to cut the lead to 51-48. Every time the Hoyas put together a run, however, St. John’s answered. The Red Storm put the game away with a 20-5 run in the middle of the second half, and the Hoyas didn’t have enough offensive firepower to mount a comeback even after their shots started falling in the waning minutes. St. John’s led for all but 3:44 of game time.

Notes: The Hoyas are without graduate transfer Jalen Harris for the immediate future after he left the team this week to deal with family issues. Freshman Dante Harris started his second consecutive game in place of Jalen Harris, who missed the first meeting with St. John’s because of back spasms.

Georgetown continues its Big East road trip with a visit to Seton Hall on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. tip.