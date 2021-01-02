Georgetown survived its initial ineptitude to build a 16-point halftime lead, but Marquette erased that deficit and then some in a lopsided second half to claim a 64-60 victory and hand the Hoyas their third straight loss. The Hoyas (3-6, 1-4 Big East) have lost four straight matchups with the Golden Eagles (6-5, 2-3).

Marquette dominated the second half, and a Jamal Cain three-pointer with 15 seconds left gave the Golden Eagles a 64-60 lead. The Hoyas had possession trailing 61-60, but Carey lost control of the ball and a scramble resulted in a held ball. Marquette had the possession arrow, and Cain cemented the win from the outside.

He finished with 25 points, including 20 in the second half. Dawson Garcia added nine points and 13 rebounds.

Jahvon Blair led Georgetown with 20 points despite being benched and not starting for the first time this season. The senior guard began the night as the Hoyas’ top scorer, but he didn’t enter the game until 17:40 remained in the first half — after those four straight turnovers. He provided a calming presence and scored six points during a 14-0 run that gave the Hoyas an 18-9 lead.

Freshman Kobe Clark started in Blair’s place, and the Hoyas are still without graduate transfer Jalen Harris, who left the team to attend to family matters after starting the season’s first five games.

Sophomore center Qudus Wahab finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Georgetown, and freshman forward Jamari Sibley added a career-high seven points.

Marquette entered the game ranked first in Big East play in field goal percentage and three-point percentage, but after a 4-for-8 start that strong shooting was nowhere to seen as the Golden Eagles went six minutes without scoring. After taking a 9-4 lead, Marquette closed the first half shooting 4 for 23 from the field and stumbled to a 36-20 deficit. It also was 2 for 11 from behind the arc in the half.

The strong defensive effort was a nice change of pace for the Hoyas, who had ranked ninth in conference play in scoring defense and eighth in three-point defense.

All of that changed in the second half, when the Golden Eagles used a 22-4 run to take a 59-56 lead. The Hoyas shot just 9 for 30 and managed only 24 points in the second half.

Georgetown visits Butler (2-5, 1-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.