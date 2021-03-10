Georgetown (10-12) will meet top-seeded Villanova at noon Thursday in the quarterfinals.

“It’s huge,” Ewing said. “This is my first as a coach, Big East [tournament] win. This is my fourth year now. We’ve had opportunities. Last year, we were up on St. John’s at halftime and then wasn’t able to get it done in the second half. Tonight, we were up and, unlike what we did the last time we played Marquette, we didn’t falter. We kept fighting.”

Jahvon Blair scored 20 points off the bench and Qudus Wahab added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Hoyas, whose energy and ability to extend possessions in an otherwise grind-it-out first half contrasted with the Golden Eagles’ sluggishness from start to finish.

AD

AD

Georgetown collected 11 offensive rebounds in the first half and held a 15-0 advantage in second-chance points at the break. The Hoyas led 32-14 at halftime, and Marquette’s output was tied for the second-lowest first half scoring total in Big East tournament history.

“This is probably the best defensive game we’ve played,” Wahab said. “They scored 14 points in the first half, and our offensive rebounding was good. We had 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, and I feel like that helped us a lot. We were able to keep our lead and win by a lot.”

D.J. Carton scored 17 points for Marquette (13-14), which rallied from an 18-point deficit in the second half to win the teams’ lone regular season meeting on Jan. 2.

AD

Not this time.

The only time Marquette flirted with making things interesting in the second half was a 7-0 spurt to close within 36-25, but Blair immediately knocked down a three-pointer. Jamorko Pickett scored on a drive to the basket on the Hoyas’ next possession, and Marquette never was closer than 14 the rest of the way.

While Georgetown methodically closed things out in the final 15 minutes, it really won the game in the first half. And Marquette played a role in losing it, shooting just 21.4 percent while offering limited defensive resistance.

AD

At least one part of that was understandable, since Marquette senior forward Theo John was hobbled by a lingering knee injury and was a clear target for the Hoyas’ pick-and-roll game. But much of it was a lackluster effort carried over from frustrated shooters, ensuring the Golden Eagles an early exit after they won four of their last five regular season games.

AD

“I thought our offense affected our defense,” Marquette Coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “I felt we had some good looks in and around the basket and also from the perimeter and those shots didn’t go in. When that happens, you have to be tougher on the defensive end. The primary area we weren’t tough was rebounding.”

In addition to Ewing enjoying his first conference tournament victory as a coach, it was a breakthrough for Blair and Pickett after three years of one-and-done showings in New York.

AD

While Pickett didn’t have a crisp offensive game, he still tied Chudier Bile for the team lead with eight rebounds. And Blair nearly doubled his scoring output from his previous Big East tournament appearances combined; he had 22 points in those three games, including a 3-of-16 shooting performance in last year’s loss to St. John’s.

AD

The senior was a much more efficient 8 of 14 this time around as the Hoyas improved to 7-4 since returning from a virus pause on Jan. 30.

“Jahvon did a great job of not only scoring but also facilitating,” Ewing said. “Even though he had only two assists, he made some great plays for us.”

After securing its most lopsided Big East tournament victory since a 62-43 defeat of Cincinnati in 2013 and allowing its fewest points in the event since the same game, Georgetown will savor a novel experience: Sticking around the Garden for an extra day.

AD

Villanova (16-5) won the regular season title, but senior guard Collin Gillespie (knee) is done for the season and sophomore guard Justin Moore is considered doubtful for the tournament with a severe ankle sprain.

Ewing needed four years to collect his first Big East tournament victory. With the Wildcats shorthanded, he and the Hoyas might not need to wait so long before earning a second if they produce a strong performance.