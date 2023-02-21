Georgetown plays St. John's (NY), looks to end home skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (16-12, 6-11 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-21, 2-15 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on St. John’s (NY) looking to end its three-game home skid. The Hoyas are 5-10 in home games. Georgetown ranks ninth in the Big East with 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Qudus Wahab averaging 6.7.

The Red Storm have gone 6-11 against Big East opponents. St. John’s (NY) ranks second in the Big East with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 assists for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Soriano is shooting 56.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Red Storm. David Jones is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

