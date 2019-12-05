McClung, a sophomore guard, scored a season-high 33 points and Allen, a graduate transfer making his first start for the Hoyas at point guard in the wake of James Akinjo’s decision to transfer, added 15 to lift Georgetown to an 81-74 win at Oklahoma State, handing the Cowboys their first loss of the season.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Georgetown and came after a tumultuous stretch that saw two players (Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc) leave the program while two others (junior forward Galen Alexander and freshman forward Myron Gardner) face allegations of sexual assault, harassment and burglary. A temporary restraining order was granted against Gardner and LeBlanc.

Gardner (10 minutes) and Alexander (13) both played against the Cowboys (7-1).

At the start of the postgame news conference, Ewing declined to comment on the off-court matters. Before the game, statements from Ewing and Jay Reed, the school’s athletic director, were distributed to reporters, and Ewing said he would not address the matter further.

Ewing instead spoke about the players who took the floor and lavished praise on Allen, who transferred in from Central Florida.

“He got extended minutes tonight, so he was able to produce,” Ewing said. “When he made mistakes, he didn’t have to be looking over his shoulder that somebody else, that [Akinjo] was coming back in. He played his best game as a whole.”

Senior center Omer Yurtseven, who entered averaging a team-high 15.6 points, added 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The trio’s impact was valuable in place of Akinjo, who had been Georgetown’s second-leading scorer (13.4 points).

“When you lose two guys like Josh LeBlanc and James Akinjo, it’s hard to replace,” Ewing said. “Last year, they were part of the heart and soul of our team, but I thought that my guys showed that we have a lot of character and have a lot of talent on our team.”

In the first 10 minutes, McClung logged 11 points and consistently found ways to disrupt the Cowboys’ defense. He finished 12 for 21 from the field.

“The stat sheet showed that he missed nine shots,” Cowboys Coach Mike Boynton said. “I don’t remember those.”

Georgetown (5-3) took a four-point lead into intermission and grew it to eight early in the second half before Oklahoma State’s zone defense fueled a rally that eventually gave the hosts a five-point lead.

But McClung led the Hoyas back, hitting a pair of three-pointers that put them up 58-55 with 9:45 remaining. Georgetown didn’t trail the rest of the way.

The Hoyas outrebounded the Cowboys 43-29.

“In the second half, we did a much better job of boxing out and securing rebounds,” Ewing said.

Georgetown allowed OSU senior guard Lindy Waters III to score 29 points, but it held the Cowboys to only two bench points. Ewing said he thought the Hoyas collectively performed well on defense, though the absence of starting point guard Isaac Likekele (illness) hurt the Cowboys.

“They were without him. He’s one of the best point guards in the country,” Ewing said. “But I thought our guys just took the challenge.”

