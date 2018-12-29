Freshman Josh LeBlanc goes up for two of his 22 points against Jalen Jones of Howard. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

No Mac McClung, no problem for Georgetown in its nonconference finale.

With its freshman guard sidelined Saturday by an ankle injury the game after a 38-point performance, the Hoyas turned to forwards Jessie Govan and Josh LeBlanc to overwhelm Howard, 102-67, at Capital One Arena.

“We can hurt people inside and we can hurt people outside,” Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing said. “If we’re going to be one of those elite teams, we’re have to continue with the dual attack.”

Coupled with its 102-94 defeat of Little Rock a week earlier, the Hoyas hit the 100-point plateau in consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 28-29, 1966.

Georgetown (10-3) accomplished the feat without two starters. In addition to McClung, senior forward Trey Mourning (concussion) sat out for the second game in a row. Ewing was noncommittal about his players’ returns but said he hoped Mourning would be back for Wednesday’s Big East opener at Butler.

In his stead, LeBlanc has continued a freshman season defined by a seemingly limitless well of energy. He scored a career-high 22 points, making all seven of his shots from the floor, and added 11 rebounds to secure his third double-double.

[Meet the freshmen who are trying to put Hoyas basketball back on the map]

Meanwhile, Govan shook off a couple tepid performances and authored a dominant second half. He finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season.

“Josh, I don’t run any plays for him, not one play, and he still has 22 points and 11 rebounds,” Ewing said. “Jessie played great tonight . . . He had two subpar games the two previous games, but he came out tonight.”

R.J. Cole scored a game-high 28 points for the Bison (6-8), who have dropped five in a row and played without starters Chad Lott and Andre Toure (undisclosed injuries) for the third consecutive game.

That’s placed greater pressure on Cole and Charles Williams, who combined for 52 of Howard’s 67 points and 48 of its 75 field goal attempts. The absence of Lott, who is averaging 14.2 points, is particularly cumbersome for the Bison, who will open league play Jan. 5 against Florida A&M.

“Defenses are loading up now, similar to last year when people were loading up on them,” Howard Coach Kevin Nickelberry said. “Lott opened that up, and we were reversing the ball to a guy who can get 20, 25. Hopefully we’ll get him back at some point in the MEAC so we can get back to our three scorers, our three-headed monster so they just can’t load up on two guys.”

Nickelberry suggested Lott was closer to returning than Toure, but didn’t provide a firm timeline for either.

The first few minutes didn’t foreshadow a game that would allow Ewing to empty his bench for the first time all season. Howard bolted to a 7-0 lead and Hoyas guard James Akinjo picked up two quick fouls en route to a season-low 15 minutes.

But Georgetown rattled off a 19-3 run in response and led by at least seven points the rest of the way. It held a 40-26 advantage at the break, and opened the second half with a 14-5 burst.

“I think everybody just woke up,” Govan said. “We kind came out a little sluggish. I missed a few shots that I usually make. I think we were getting out and running, getting easy layups, easy dunks in transition and getting wide-open threes in transition. That was one of our keys today was to run, and we able to do that and I think that started our offense.”

Georgetown improved to 10-0 all-time against the Bison, with all the victories by double-digit margins, and 61-0 against the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Howard shot just 30.6 percent from the floor as Georgetown devoted many of its defensive resources to slowing down Cole (9 of 21 from the floor) and Williams (24 points on 10-of-27 shooting).

“Most of our shots were falling in the beginning of the game, and it got to a point where a spell hit us and we couldn’t score and Georgetown was scoring and our defense wasn’t good enough to stop them from scoring,” Cole said.

While the shorthanded Bison are struggling, Nickelberry sees a difference in the Hoyas from around this time last year. Even without McClung, the Hoyas received solid play from Jahvon Blair (15 points, five assists) and Kaleb Johnson (11 points, six rebounds) off the bench and Greg Malinowski (nine points, eight rebounds and five assists) in a spot start.

“There’s a lot more patience around Govan,” Nickelberry said. “There’s not a lot of forced shots. They understand. They’re okay with living in their moment and with what they want.”

How much the Hoyas’ complementary pieces will be asked to provide in Big East play is an open question from game to game. More will be required of them if McClung remains out for Georgetown’s trip to Hinkle Fieldhouse, the first of 18 conference games in a row.

“I think we have a very deep team that can withstand it,” Ewing said. “He’s an integral part of our team, but we have other guys.”