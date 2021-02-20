Senior Jamorko Pickett scored a season-high 20 points for Georgetown on 8-for-11 shooting; the Hoyas’ leading rebounder also grabbed seven boards. Chudier Bile added 16 points, and freshman point guard Dante Harris arguably had his best all-around game with 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Qudus Wahab finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Donald Carey scored 11 points off the bench as the Hoyas put five scorers in double figures for the second consecutive game.

Sandro Mamukelashvili led Seton Hall (13-9, 10-6) with 22 points, and Shavar Reynolds Jr. had 13.

Georgetown took a 38-35 lead into halftime — a margin that actually felt like a disappointment. The Hoyas had started strong and efficient on offense, using a 12-1 run to take a 28-16 lead. Everyone was contributing early: Pickett had three quick baskets, and Harris got to the rim for a layup on a dribble drive. Carey had a nice feed for a Bile layup before following with a step-back jumper from the baseline.

Everything seemed to be going the Hoyas’ way before Seton Hall decided to get more aggressive on defense, and that flipped the momentum. Georgetown began to turn the ball over, and the Pirates had three straight tip-ins to cut their deficit to 28-22. Mamukelashvili had back-to-back three-pointers that left Seton Hall behind by three at halftime.

The Pirates opened the second half with a 7-0 run that gave them their first lead since the opening minutes. Hoyas Coach Patrick Ewing called a timeout after an Ike Obiagu dunk, a Mamukelashvili three-pointer and a Myles Cale layup.

Mamukelashvili, the Big East’s second-leading scorer, found life in those first-half three-pointers after being fairly quiet early. His shot in the paint put Seton Hall up 45-40 for its biggest lead, but the Hoyas didn’t roll over.

The teams went back and forth, and the score was tied at 67 before Carey converted a four-point play, Wahab banked in a hook shot and Harris finished a dribble-drive layup during an 8-2 run that gave the Hoyas a 75-69 lead with 2:32 remaining. The Pirates got no closer than four points from there.