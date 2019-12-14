Georgetown (7-3) continued to click on the court despite the dwindling numbers and off-court turmoil. It won its third consecutive game by making 11 of 25 three-pointers; outrebounding the Orange 41-29, including 14-5 offensively; and finishing plus-11 in second-chance points.

Roughly 24 hours before tip-off, Georgetown lost two more members of the roster when Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander announced they would be leaving the program.

Their departures came 11 days after the university announced that sophomore point guard James Akinjo and sophomore forward Josh LeBlanc would transfer.

Following that Dec. 2 announcement, a public records search showed that two Georgetown students filed separate complaints against members of the basketball team. The first was filed Nov. 5 against LeBlanc and Alexander and includes allegations of burglary, threats of bodily harm and verbal threats.

The second, filed against LeBlanc, Alexander and Gardner on Nov. 12, was mutually resolved Monday without the admission of or finding of guilt. The complaint included allegations of sexual harassment and assault and was resolved when Gardner, Alexander and LeBlanc agreed to stay at least 50 feet away from the complainant under a civil protection order, according to court documents.

The tumult preceded Georgetown’s 95th game against the Orange, an opponent linked with the Hoyas as seminal programs leading the ascension of the Big East as the sport’s premier basketball power during the 1980s.

Over the past decade, the game retained its throwback appeal particularly when contested in the nation’s capital, with legendary former Hoyas coach John Thompson II, 78, normally sitting in his customary seat along the baseline by the Georgetown bench.

Thompson, however, has not attended a game this season while dealing with a recent health scare that required a hospital stay over Thanksgiving. Thompson, according to several people familiar with the circumstances, has left the hospital and is on the mend.

Even without Thompson observing a rivalry in which he and Boeheim regularly clashed in must-see matchups, this afternoon’s iteration in front of an energetic crowd, including Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer, featured emotionally charged sequences.

With less than four minutes to play in the second half, for instance, Syracuse’s Jalen Carey, a reserve guard who is out for the season with an injured thumb, was ejected for tripping Hoyas guard Terrell Allen immediately in front of the Orange bench. Moments later, McClung was called for a technical foul.

In the first half, officials had assessed the Syracuse bench with a technical foul for over-exuberance in voicing displeasure for a blocking call charged to Orange forward Marek Dolezaj, who had been trying to stay in front of McClung along the three-point arc.

McClung then closed the first half with a pair of highlight-worthy plays, first stealing the ball near midcourt and finishing with a finger roll, much to the delight of the student section, seconds before sinking a three-pointer as the halftime buzzer sounded to give the Hoyas a 48-36 lead.

