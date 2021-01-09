Georgetown lost seven straight to end last season and five in a row to close the 2017-18 campaign, Ewing’s first as his alma mater’s coach.

Jamorko Pickett scored a team-high 17 points and added nine rebounds for Georgetown (3-8). Jahvon Blair had 16 points and 10 assists, and Donald Carey finished with 10 points.

Buddy Boeheim scored a game-high 21 points for Syracuse (7-2), and Joseph Girard III added 18 points and eight assists. Quincy Guerrier had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Georgetown appeared poised for the upset early: It shot 62.5 percent in the first five minutes and didn’t throw the ball away, which has been its biggest issue lately. A Blair three-pointer gave the Hoyas a 16-11 lead before they cooled down. Syracuse then put its first run together, highlighted by a pair of Guerrier threes during a 10-0 stretch to take a 21-16 lead.

Blair again led a run with a floater and a shot-clock-beating three-pointer to put Georgetown back up 24-21. But that was the end of Georgetown’s good fortunes. Syracuse closed the first half on a 22-6 run to take a 43-30 lead at halftime. Syracuse’s zone defense began to frustrate the Hoyas, and they missed the clean looks they did get. Georgetown shot just 37.0 percent in the first 20 minutes; Syracuse connected at a 48.5 percent clip. The Orange also outrebounded the Big East’s top rebounding team by 12 in the half.

Ewing’s rotation looked a bit different in the opening 20 minutes: Collin Holloway and Malcolm Wilson got some minutes despite playing just three games apiece entering Saturday. Ewing has recently praised freshmen Kobe Clark, who started against Marquette a week earlier, and Jamari Sibley, but neither played in the first half. Neither did sharpshooter T.J. Berger, who quickly hit a three upon entering in the second half.

The Hoyas chipped their way back into the game in the second half as their defensive effort improved, featuring a full-court press that seemed to throw the Orange offense out of sync. Blair and Pickett started seeing the ball go through the net more often, and a pretty driving layup from Blair cut the Syracuse lead to 65-61. A Sibley fast-break layup off a Dante Harris pass cut the Hoyas’ deficit to 68-65, but then Georgetown fell back into some bad habits.

The Hoyas turned the ball over on the next two possessions, and Alan Griffin had an alley-oop from Boeheim to kill the momentum. Girard buried a high-arcing jumper to give Syracuse a 73-65 lead with 1:11 remaining and put the game away.