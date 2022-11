BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the Loyola Marymount Lions after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 75-63 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

Georgetown went 6-25 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Hoyas averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.