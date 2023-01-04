Georgetown takes on Villanova, seeks to stop 5-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Villanova Wildcats (7-7, 1-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-10, 0-4 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -9; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown comes into the matchup against Villanova as losers of five games in a row. The Hoyas have gone 4-5 in home games. Georgetown is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 1-2 in Big East play. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Cam Whitmore averaging 4.7.

The Hoyas and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Murray is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 15.5 points and 3.8 assists.

Caleb Daniels is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article