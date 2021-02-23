The Hoyas’ goals aren’t as grand and they struggled to score all night, finishing with a 35.8 shooting percentage. That wasn’t enough to hang with the Huskies, who bookended the game with runs that were the difference. They opened with a 10-0 surge, went cold for most of the night and then found their rhythm late with a 20-6 stretch.

“They did a very good job of getting up into us,” Ewing said. “They took away Jahvon [Blair]. But we just didn’t execute. We were right there. We weren’t scoring; they weren’t scoring. Then we took our foot off the pedal, especially defensively. We made too many mistakes and let them kick our butts on the glass.”

The Hoyas (7-11, 5-8) have just three games left on the schedule, with a trip to DePaul up next at noon Saturday.

“Obviously got out to a blistering start at both ends of the court. Really jumped them,” Connecticut Coach Dan Hurley said. “Then just kind of lost our way there the rest of the first half. It was obviously ugly offensively, but we just hung in there defensively, really, through much of the second half until we were able to find a little bit of a rhythm.”

Qudus Wahab led the Hoyas with a career-high 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jamorko Pickett and Dante Harris each added 10 points. Blair, Chudier Bile and Donald Carey combined for just 14 points on 5-for-20 shooting.

James Bouknight had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (11-6, 8-6) and was a big part of putting the game away in the second half after scoring just six points in the first. R.J. Cole, the former Howard standout, added 17 for the Huskies despite being held to three points on 1-for-7 shooting in the first half.

“We were getting stops,” Ewing said of the second half. “I think we had like nine stops in a row. We just made way too many mistakes. They hit Bouknight twice for a dunk on the lob. Not rebounding the basketball when we do get them to miss — all of those things hurt.”

Georgetown took a 26-25 lead into intermission after an ugly first half for everyone involved. Nothing went well for either team, outside of Connecticut’s 10-0 run to start the game and a 9-0 Hoyas surge that let them get back in it. The teams had combined for 19 field goals and 20 turnovers by the first-half buzzer.

The Hoyas had three turnovers in less than three minutes during the Huskies’ opening run, and neither team played particularly well from there. Wahab was the lone effective scorer for Georgetown in the first half, and it wasn’t because of a variety of dunks and hook shots. The Huskies couldn’t guard him without fouling, and seven points during Georgetown’s 9-0 run came at the free throw line as the Hoyas took their first lead at 23-22. A buzzer-beating three-pointer by Sibley gave Georgetown its one-point halftime advantage.

Slow starts have been a thorn in the Hoyas’ side for much of the season, but they had been able to overcome them recently. Ewing needing to call an early timeout has become a regularity — and it happened again Tuesday — but a lack of offense for all 40 minutes kept Georgetown from being able to come out on top.

“The last game we came out and started poorly, but we were able to regroup and come away with a victory,” Ewing said. “We started poor tonight, but we were still in the game. We were up one at halftime.

“So we did a very good job in the first half of coming out of it, but then in the second half we took our foot off the gas pedal. Everything we were doing great defensively in the first half, we weren’t in the second half.”