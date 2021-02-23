The Hoyas’ goals aren’t as grand and they struggled to score all night, shooting 35.8 percent from the field. That wasn’t enough to hang with the Huskies (11-6, 8-6), who bookended the game with runs that proved the difference. They opened with a 10-0 run, went cold for most of the night and then found their rhythm late with a 20-6 run.

The Hoyas (7-11, 5-8) have just three games left on the schedule, with a trip to DePaul up next at noon Saturday.

Qudus Wahab led the Hoyas with a career-high 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jamorko Pickett and Dante Harris each added 10 points. Jahvon Blair, Chudier Bile and Donald Carey combined for just 14 points on 5-for-20 shooting.

James Bouknight had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut and was a big part of putting the game away in the second half after scoring just six points in the first half. R.J. Cole, the former Howard standout, added 17 for the Huskies after being held to three points on 1-for-7 shooting in the first half.

Georgetown took a 26-25 lead into intermission after an ugly first half for both teams. Nothing went well for either side, beyond Connecticut’s 10-0 run to start the game and a 9-0 Hoyas run that let them get back in it. The teams combined for 19 field goals and 20 turnovers by the first-half buzzer.

The Hoyas had thee turnovers in less than three minutes during the Huskies’ opening run. Neither team played particularly well from there. Wahab was the lone effective scorer for Georgetown in the first half, and it wasn’t because of a variety of dunks and hook shots. The Huskies couldn’t guard him without fouling, and seven points during Georgetown’s 9-0 run came at the free throw line as the Hoyas took their first lead at 23-22. A buzzer-beating three-pointer by Sibley gave Georgetown its one-point halftime advantage.