The Hoyas are 0-17 in conference play. Georgetown has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Seton Hall won the last matchup 70-63 on Feb. 2. Tray Jackson scored 21 points points to help lead the Pirates to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging nine points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pirates. Rhoden is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.
Dante Harris is averaging 12 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hoyas. Don Carey is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.
Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 69.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.