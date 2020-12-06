“We did a great job of limiting their two big guys,” Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing said, referencing West Virginia forwards Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe. “But then we fouled so many times, and then we turned the ball over way too many times.

“For the most part, I thought we did a very good job defending. Both of them came in as two of the most dominant bigs in the country. We did a very good job of digging, doubling and mixing up our coverages and limiting them.”

Senior guard Jahvon Blair led the Hoyas (1-2) with a game-high 19 points, and senior forward Jamorko Pickett had 11 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore center Qudus Wahab added nine points and nine rebounds.

The West Virginia bigs were the center of attention, but Mountaineers guard Miles McBride, who ended the night with a bloody lip, scored a team-high 17 points. Forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 13, and guard Taz Sherman scored 12 off the bench. Culver, the reigning Big 12 player of the week, finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, both below his season averages. Tshiebwe finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Georgetown knew the Mountaineers (4-1) like to play through their bigs, and it set up a matchup with Wahab, Pickett and reserve Timothy Ighoefe. The first half was a bodies-colliding mess, and the fouls piled up as Georgetown took a 34-32 lead into halftime thanks to aggressive defense and work on the boards while knocking down timely three-pointers.

Culver typically sets the pace for the Mountaineers, but he seemed to be bothered by the 6-11 Wahab’s size, and two early fouls limited the 6-foot-10, 255-pound Culver to just four first-half minutes. Things weren’t much better for the 6-9, 260-pound Tshiebwe, who also picked up a pair of fouls and was 0 for 3 with just two rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

“The whole game changes whenever [Culver’s] in there,” West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins said. “Because he just separates people. He keeps balls alive on the offensive glass, and obviously he’s able to score in there.”

Both teams had large stretches of offensive ineptitude, but their respective backcourts carried the scoring loads in the first half with the bigs essentially canceling each other out — a positive for the Hoyas. Georgetown used a 10-3 run including a quick five points from Blair to take the two-point advantage into the break.

Blair kept up his hot shooting after halftime, and the Hoyas’ lead extended to 50-44. But the Mountaineers used a 10-0 run sparked by Tshiebwe and capped by an Matthews alley-oop dunk to take a 54-50 lead with 11:46 to play. Culver finally started to take over down the stretch, and Georgetown’s upset bit fizzled.

“Their bigs, they played well, but we have two of the best bigs in America,” McBride said. “When Oscar and Derek are playing like we know and we see every day in practice, it’s hard to stop them. Obviously when they’re controlling the paint, it makes playing on the perimeter much easier.

“Defense, honestly, [was the difference]. We locked in as a team. I think we were leaving guys on an island. They were coming off screens easy, taking easy shots. In the Big East, they know how to play. Once we locked in as a team, we took some of that stuff away. They got one shot, we rebounded it and got out in transition.”

West Virginia finished 22 for 33 from the free throw line, while Georgetown ultimately earned just 15 attempts and made 10. Ighoefe fouled out, and both Pickett and Wahab finished with four fouls. Three other players had three fouls apiece.

Georgetown’s three-point shooting kept it in the game — the Hoyas shot 11 for 30 from deep — but 15 turnovers led to 21 points for West Virginia, and that was simply too much to overcome. The Mountaineers turned the ball over only five times, and the Hoyas scored just four points off them.

Ballgame.

“Twenty-one points off our turnovers. Can’t continue to turn the ball over at this alarming rate,” Ewing said. “They shot 33 free throws. That’s where the game is, right there. If we did a better job of not fouling and then not turning the ball over, everything else was equal.”