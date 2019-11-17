Georgetown didn’t suddenly look like those world-beaters of yore, but the Hoyas did more closely resemble Coach Patrick Ewing’s promising team from last year — the young, flashy and occasionally reckless group that landed three rookies on the all-Big East freshman team.

Those same three players — sophomores Mac McClung, James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc — helped spark the Hoyas (3-1) to a comeback win in what could be a crucial shot of momentum before Georgetown heads to Madison Square Garden on Thursday for a tall challenge against Texas.

Akinjo and LeBlanc provided the critical plays in the second half that spurred Georgetown to a win. McClung, in what was by far his best game of the season, led the Hoyas with 25 points, 11 of which came at the foul line. Georgetown made 40 of 51 free throws Sunday — two off the school record for most made free throws in a game, set in 1992 against Morgan State — giving it a huge edge over Georgia State, which went 20 for 24.

“We play hard. We’ve got to get better at playing without fouling. It’s something we emphasize, we talk a lot about,” first-year Panthers coach Rob Lanier said. “They were a big team, so we were hoping that our quickness could neutralize some of that advantage that they had. And they were aggressive. We wound up out of position and not rebounding the ball, and I think a lot of the fouls were connected to those extra possessions and our turnovers.”

The success at the foul line made up for a dearth of threes — Georgetown was 3 for 18 from beyond the arc — but overall the Hoyas looked better on offense than they did in their loss Thursday night against Penn State, especially in the second half. They shot only 40 percent from the field overall but had five scorers in double figures.

Senior center Omer Yurtseven easily logged his fourth double-double in as many games with 15 points and 13 rebounds. LeBlanc added 12 points, all of which came in the second half. Akinjo had 11 points and four assists, and junior wing Jamorko Pickett added 10 points.

“[LeBlanc] is our energizer bunny, and that’s what we need out of him: his energy, his effort. As he continues to grow, his game continues to grow. He had, what, played 21 minutes? He only had four rebounds — that’s not enough,” Ewing said, half-joking while grinning. “They were good rebounds, but that’s not enough. Twelve points, two blocked shots — that’s not enough either. But he impacted the game.”

The Hoyas trailed 39-33 after a poor shooting first half in which they couldn’t sustain any offensive rhythm whenever Ewing took Yurtseven off the floor for a breather. The Turkish center had 10 points and six rebounds at halftime, but Georgetown shot 30.3 percent in the first half to Georgia State’s 51.7 percent.

The Hoyas didn’t break out of the slump until their sophomore trio entered and strung together a few big, energizing shots.

Akinjo and McClung combined for eight of Georgetown’s first 10 points out of intermission, helping the Hoyas draw even. The teams traded punches after that until LeBlanc checked in to jolt the Hoyas where they needed it most: on the defensive end.

The Louisiana native brought his usual energy, and with just under nine minutes to play he had a critical block that kept Georgetown ahead by three, then two key rebounds and three quick points that pushed the Hoyas to a six-point lead. McClung then added a jumper and a pair of free throws to give Georgetown what was at the time its biggest lead of the game at 68-59 with 7:04 to play.

That nine-point gap was all the room the Hoyas needed, and Georgia State never got close after that.

“I had a little bit of a slump going on,” said McClung, who shot a combined 2 for 17 from the field in Georgetown’s previous two games. “I don’t think it was the teams we were playing, it was just something I had to deal with personally. . . . I just kept my head right and got in the gym. I’ll never quit in those situations. I’ll always continue to work, and Coach continued to believe in me. I kind of got out of it tonight.”

