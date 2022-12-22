Georgia adds transfer WRs Lovett, Thomas from SEC rivals

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 Georgia bolstered its depth at wide receiver for the 2023 season Thursday when two wide receiver transfers from Southeastern Conference teams committed to play for the Bulldogs.
Lovett, a sophomore, ranked fourth in the league with 846 receiving yards on 56 catches. He had three touchdown catches.
Thomas, also a sophomore, was 14th with 610 yards on 38 catches, including seven for touchdowns.
The transfers can’t play in this year’s postseason for Georgia, which will face No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal in Atlanta.
Georgia has had two players, tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive lineman Bill Norton, enter the transfer portal.
___
