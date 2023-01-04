Georgia Bulldogs play the No. 22 Auburn Tigers on 3-game win streak

Auburn Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (10-3)
The Tigers are 1-0 against SEC opponents. Auburn averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.
The Bulldogs and Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: KyeRon Lindsay is averaging 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Wendell Green Jr. is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.
Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.
