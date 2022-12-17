Georgia Bulldogs square off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3, 0-1 ACC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) Atlanta; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs meet at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bulldogs are 7-3 in non-conference play. Georgia ranks sixth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. KyeRon Lindsay paces the Bulldogs with 5.4 boards.

The Fighting Irish have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Notre Dame is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is shooting 39.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs. Mardrez McBride is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Georgia.

Nate Laszewski is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Dane Goodwin is averaging 12.9 points for Notre Dame.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article