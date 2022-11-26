Georgia Bulldogs welcome the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Sunday

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (4-2)
The Buccaneers are 0-1 on the road. East Tennessee State is the best team in the SoCon scoring 16.8 fast break points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 13.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.9% for Georgia.
Jordan King is averaging 13.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Buccaneers. Deanthony Tipler is averaging 13 points and 1.5 steals for East Tennessee State.
