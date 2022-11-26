Georgia Bulldogs welcome the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Sunday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (4-2) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Georgia and East Tennessee State square off. The Bulldogs are 3-0 on their home court. Georgia is seventh in the SEC in rebounding with 36.0 rebounds. KyeRon Lindsay paces the Bulldogs with 5.8 boards.

The Buccaneers are 0-1 on the road. East Tennessee State is the best team in the SoCon scoring 16.8 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 13.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.9% for Georgia.

Jordan King is averaging 13.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Buccaneers. Deanthony Tipler is averaging 13 points and 1.5 steals for East Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

