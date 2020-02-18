Georgia coach Kirby Smart says the game in Charlotte will give Bulldogs fans “the opportunity for a completely new experience in a great city and top-level stadium.”
The rivals most recently split a home-and-home series in 2013-14.
Georgia also has scheduled home-and-home series with Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas, UCLA and Ohio State. The Bulldogs have neutral-site games in Atlanta scheduled against Virginia on Sept. 7 to open this season and Oregon in 2022.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.