“I have many great memories here at Georgia and Athens will always be home,” Herring wrote on his Twitter account.
Hill became the third Georgia underclassmen to enter the draft. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound junior followed junior cornerback Eric Stokes and sophomore outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.
Hill missed the final two games of the 2020 season with an injury.
“Playing in the NFL has been a lifelong goal and I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to follow my dreams,” Hill said on Twitter.
