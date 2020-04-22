McClain was fired by the Flames in March after going 76-93 in five seasons, including a 42-48 record in the Horizon League. UIC has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2004.
McClain also was a head coach for nine years at Wyoming and three seasons at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
