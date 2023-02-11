Georgia hosts Wallace and Kentucky

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kentucky Wildcats (16-8, 7-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -8; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky visits the Georgia Bulldogs after Cason Wallace scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 88-73 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bulldogs are 11-2 in home games. Georgia has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is third in the SEC with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 13.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Tshiebwe is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 13.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

