Mississippi State (18-7, 6-6) vs. Georgia (10-15, 1-11)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State looks to extend Georgia’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Georgia’s last SEC win came against the Vanderbilt Commodores 82-63 on Jan. 9. Mississippi State beat Arkansas by 10 on the road in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Georgia’s Nicolas Claxton has averaged 12.8 points, nine rebounds and 2.6 blocks while Rayshaun Hammonds has put up 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds. For Mississippi State, Quinndary Weatherspoon has averaged 18.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while Lamar Peters has put up 12.5 points and 5.4 assists.

QUALITY QUINNDARY: Q. Weatherspoon has connected on 39.6 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Georgia is 0-8 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Mississippi State is a perfect 12-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points and has allowed 66.7 points per game over its last three.

PERFECT WHEN: Mississippi State is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 6-7 when opponents score more than 68.

LAST FIVE: Georgia has averaged only 70.6 points per game over its last five games. The Bulldogs have given up 82.2 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.